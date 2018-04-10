Myanmar fast-track tourist visa introduced

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 10 April 2018

International aircraft from carriers Singapore Airlines and China Airlines empty their load of foreign tourists at Yangon International Airport. Photo: EPA

Myanmar has introduced a fast-track tourist visa that delivers confirmation within 24 hours of the application, year-round, including public holidays, according to travel website ttrweekly.

The Tourist Visa Express Service is a  new trial with a streamlined approval process for all nationalities that are eligible for an e-tourist visa.

The application is made online at the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population’s website and costs USD 56.

There is a 24-hour turnaround approval via an email confirmation, 365 days of the year.

More Articles

Tourism industry gets boost
Changes in car import policy contribute to drop in import value at Myawaddy
SE Asia confident of growth despite trade tenions: ASEAN
International Finance Corporation and Canada Invest in Yoma Micro Power
‘It’s been very encouraging’: Gaurav Manghnani of Credera talks business in Myanmar
Agricultural exports up by US$171 million
....

Advertisements

This Week