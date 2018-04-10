Myanmar fast-track tourist visa introduced

Myanmar has introduced a fast-track tourist visa that delivers confirmation within 24 hours of the application, year-round, including public holidays, according to travel website ttrweekly.
The Tourist Visa Express Service is a new trial with a streamlined approval process for all nationalities that are eligible for an e-tourist visa.
The application is made online at the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population’s website and costs USD 56.
There is a 24-hour turnaround approval via an email confirmation, 365 days of the year.