Myanmar initiates a new programme on Authorized Economic Operators-AEO

As part of Myanmar government’s efforts to enhance customs administration, the Customs Department initiated the new program on Authorized Economic Operators-AEO and conducted the public awareness for the import and export companies, agencies, freight forwarders and departments concerned at the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI), Yangon.
This new program aims to allow trade operators with a good record of customs compliance and a solid commercial records management system, to receive a range of trade facilitation benefits, including quicker customs processing, according to the State Counsellor’s office on December 22.
By initiating AEO programme, Myanmar Customs is implementing the Strategic Plan of Customs Development- SPCD-8 to enhance the security of the global supply chain and facilitate trade. Myanmar is also ensuring adherence to the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and in line with important World Customs Organization’s international standards and the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement.