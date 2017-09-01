Myanmar plans to promote bamboo production in cooperation with China

On Friday, 1 September 2017

A man loads bamboo poles on his shoulder as he walks passed piles of bamboo poles. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

Myanmar plans to promote the bamboo production industry in the country in cooperation with China, U Ohn Win, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation said Thursday.

According to a Xinhua report, the minister made the announcement at a ceremony marking the completion of China-Myanmar friendship forest project Thursday.

He said that authorities will promote the bamboo production industry and enhance scientific research development with the help of China, aimed at reducing dependency on timber production and deforestation and promoting sustainable management of Myanmar's forest.

