Myanmar to regulate ride-hailing companies

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 12 December 2017

Traffic is seen on a road in central Yangon. Photo: Romeo Gacad/AFP

The Myanmar government is looking at coming out with regulations to govern the technology-based ride-hailing app space, seeking to provide a level playing field to the operators, according to DealstreetAsia.

The report quoted Nilar Kyaw, Minister of Electricity, Industry, Transport & Communication saying at the regional Parliament earlier this month that the Road Transport Administration Department and the Yangon Region Transport Authority (YRTA) were working together to regulate the mobile application-based taxi services that have gained popularity in Yangon over the past few years.

The minister said, the YRTA has held discussions with the four tech-based taxi services and was in the process of setting rules and regulations for the taxi industry.

