Myanmar sends business delegation to Israel

As part of the collaboration between Israel and Myanmar, a business delegation of 12 people is visiting Israel this week. It was initiated by the Embassy of Israel in Myanmar along with the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration – DICA, according to a press release.
The program was organized by Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce and Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation is led by Director General of DICA, U Aung Naing Oo, accompanied by businessmen from different companies of private sectors.
The goal is to bring together business people from both countries and encourage more economic cooperation between Israeli and Myanmar companies. The emphasis of the delegation is on Agriculture, ICT and trade. The delegation will hold a seminar with Israeli companies, followed by B2B meetings.
They will stay in Israel from May 7 – 10, visiting public entities, government offices, academic institutions and private companies, in order to show policy making and ecosystem of different sectors in Israel.