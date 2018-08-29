Myanmar state counsellor calls for anti-corruption society

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday stressed the importance of making the country's economy corruption free in a meeting held in Nay Pyi Taw with business leaders, Myanmar News Agency reported Tuesday.
"If our country is known by the world as corruption free in the economic sector, there will be more people willing to invest in our country with trust," Aung San Suu Kyi told business leaders in Nay Pyi Taw Monday, citing the complaints on tender matters.
Suu Kyi attributed some irregularities in tenders to corruption, saying that she wants to be informed about it.
She warned of the big challenge in the tender process, pointing out that the slowness in the tender matters causes delayed completion of projects.
The corruption is most liable to occur in business economy and a country's economic dignity depends on how corruption-free the country is, she said.
She called for removing red tapes in the process of business undertakings.
She reminded the businessmen to bear in mind that they also have duties and responsibilities, saying that the democratic system will succeed only when the people realize their own duties and are capable of performing them. If everything is to be done by the government, then there is no longer a democracy, she added.
Apart from corruption, she urged business persons to help in striving towards peace and stability, citing Rakhine issue that the world is also focusing and calling for working hand in hand in resolving the issue as soon as possible.
Suu Kyi also mentioned the stability of exchange rate, export and import policies, reducing the bank loan interest rate for developers and reducing condominium property tax.
Courtesy Global Times