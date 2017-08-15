Myanmar Strategic plans to open up to ten hostels

Hostel and language school operator Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited (LON:SHWE) is to debut on the London Stock Exchange through a standard listing later this week, industry website proactivestors.co.uk reported on 14 August.
The operator of three hostels and an English learning centre in Myanmar, MSH will raise US$4.2mln for further expansion. At the list price of US$10, the company will have a market value of US$22.7mln.
Founded by former Goldman Sachs employee Enrico Cesseni in 2013, the aim is to open up to ten hostels to fill a gap he sees in the market in Myanmar for quality budget accommodation, the report said.