Myanmar, Thailand sign cooperation deals to boost private sectors

By
Global Times
On Saturday, 4 February 2017

Traffic is seen on a road in central Yangon on January 18, 2017. Photo: Romeo Gacad/AFP

Myanmar and Thailand have signed 16 bilateral cooperation documents between private sectors in four fields for mutually beneficial economic development, the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry(UMFCCI) announced Friday.

The cooperation documents were signed by UMFCCI and Federation of Thai Industries on Thursday, aimed at enhancing the development of Myanmar's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and trade, industrial businesses, human resources as well as implementation of digital economic platform.

The memorandums of understanding are also intended for infrastructure development, banking sector, health service sector and manufacturing sector, especially sugar, which are expected to be implemented within two to three years.

The signing came on the occasion of Thai Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak's current visit in Myanmar.

Somkid, who arrived on a four-day friendly visit to the country earlier on Thursday, met with Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw and State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.

The two sides discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in infrastructure and rural development and boosting border trade and tourism sector.

Three bilateral cooperation documents at government level which comprises two MoUs on fishery cooperation and boosting border trade and tourism sector, one agreement on money transfer services, had also been signed.

Courtesy of Global Times

More Articles

Diebold Nixdorf sets up an office in Yangon
Thai-Myanmar talks due
Foreign Chambers of Commerce raise concerns over new legislation
China’s modern ‘Silk Road’ plans discussed at Yangon meeting
Work to expand Thilawa SEZ to begin in February
Out with the old as Myanmar restricts used car imports

Advertisements

This Week