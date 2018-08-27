Myanmar VP calls for export promotion, import regulation for trade balance

By
Global Times/Xinhua
On Monday, 27 August 2018

Vice President U Myint Swe addresses the 19th regular meeting with entrepreneurs. Photo: MNA

Myanmar's Vice President U Myint Swe has called for efforts to promote export and manage import regulation for trade balance in the country, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday. 

The vice president stressed the need to boost export of marketable domestic goods and reduce import of goods excluding essential commodities at a Friday meeting between the private sector development committee and entrepreneurs. 

U Myint Swe called for joined efforts with local small-and-medium enterprises for import substitution and imports of goods under regulations to see trade balance in the country. 

Private sector takes up over 80 percent of Myanmar's total trade value. 

According to official figures, the country's total foreign trade has reached 13 billion US dollars, of which the private sector accounted for 85.47 percent as of Aug. 10.

Courtesy Global Times

