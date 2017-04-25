National Bank of Canada acquires 22% stake in Myanmar mobile money outfit

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 25 April 2017

The National Bank of Canada (NBC) has acquired a 22% stake in Ongo, a mobile money service with big plans for expansion in Myanmar, Finextra reported on 25 April. Established by emerging markets investment business Ronoc, the Ongo e-wallet allows for P2P money transfers, B2B payments and bill payments, alongside cash-in and top-up services at two hundred cash agent locations around Yangon.

Ongo currently employs over three hundred people in Yangon and is expected to grow to five hundred by year end.

For NBC, the stake reflects the bank's existing interest in Asean markets through its Cambodian subsidiary ABA Bank, the report said.

More Articles

Amara’s founder named on ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’
Woodside adds a fifth well in Myanmar drilling programme
Over $830 million invested in Myanmar by UOB clients
Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo comes to Myanmar
China, Myanmar ink oil pipeline deal
Hong Kong to help Myanmar establish gold exchange

Advertisements

This Week