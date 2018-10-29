New Myanmar auto import policy announced

Myanmar has outlined a new auto import policy for 2019, saying that only vehicles with left-hand drive can be imported to suit the country's traffic route direction, Xinhua has reported quoting an announcement of the Supervisory Committee for Motor Vehicles Importation.
Besides, 2016 will be the oldest model to be issued an import permit for private cars with non-commercial purpose under consignment system, the announcement said, adding that passenger vehicles such as mini-bus, city bus, express bus and commercial trucks manufactured in 2015 and later can be imported.
The committee also sets 2007 or later for manufacturing year for fire trucks and ambulances to be imported and will allow heavy equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and tower cranes to be brought in as long as they are 15 years old or less.