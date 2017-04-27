Ooredoo to launch mobile money services in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 27 April 2017

Ooredoo is planning to launch mobile money services in Myanmar, Dealstreetasia reported on 26 April.

Having chosen Co-operative Bank (CB Bank) as its banking partner, Qatar-based Ooredoo is now awaiting licence approval from the Central Bank of Myanmar.

The company claims it has already completed testing of the new service and established internal business processes to manage it.

Ooredoo is hopeful it can launch mobile money services in 2017 for its more than 8 million customers. The new mobile money services, M-Pitesan, will enable its customers to send money instantly within the country, the report said.

More Articles

National Bank of Canada acquires 22% stake in Myanmar mobile money outfit
Amara’s founder named on ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’
Woodside adds a fifth well in Myanmar drilling programme
Over $830 million invested in Myanmar by UOB clients
Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo comes to Myanmar
China, Myanmar ink oil pipeline deal

Advertisements

This Week