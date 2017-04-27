Ooredoo to launch mobile money services in Myanmar

Ooredoo is planning to launch mobile money services in Myanmar, Dealstreetasia reported on 26 April.
Having chosen Co-operative Bank (CB Bank) as its banking partner, Qatar-based Ooredoo is now awaiting licence approval from the Central Bank of Myanmar.
The company claims it has already completed testing of the new service and established internal business processes to manage it.
Ooredoo is hopeful it can launch mobile money services in 2017 for its more than 8 million customers. The new mobile money services, M-Pitesan, will enable its customers to send money instantly within the country, the report said.