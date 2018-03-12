Over 57,450 tourists visit Myanmar in February

Some 76,031 people entered Myanmar in February 2018, including 57,450 travellers with tourist visas and 18,581 with business visas, state media reported quoting the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism.

From April 2017 to February 2018, some 699,252 foreigners visited Myanmar, including some 480,490 tourist visa holders and 218,782 business visa holders.

There are some 1,474 hotels, motels, guesthouses and inns in Myanmar, having a room capacity of some 58,249, according to the Hotels and Tourism Ministry, the report said.

