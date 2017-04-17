Over $830 million invested in Myanmar by UOB clients

Over $830 million has been invested in Myanmar via United Overseas Bank's clients since it opened a branch in Yangon in 2015, the Straits Times reported on 17 April.
Most of the capital has come from multinational and regional companies based in Asian economies such as China, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
A UOB survey of 2,500 enterprises last year found 20 per cent of companies from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China and Hong Kong said they planned to expand into Myanmar in the next three to five years, according to the report.