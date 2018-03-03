President says Myanmar can export record 3 million tons of rice this year

President Htin Kyaw said that Myanmar could export 3 million tons rice this financial year and it would be a record high over 70 years.
He was addressing Peasants’ Day which falls today on March 2.
“Myanmar can export 3 million tons of rice a record high in 70 years. The export of such a high record is because of great efforts by peasants, cooperation between departmental officials and the private sector so we can praise their great efforts,” the President said in his message.
The President added that 70% of the population lives in rural area and their main livelihood is agriculture.