Report on ‘5,000 kyats’ shops to be submitted to Region Government

The Yangon Region Legislative Assembly member from Pabedan constituency Than Naing Oo has told Mizzima that they would submit an investigation report on ‘5,000 kyats’ shops in Pabedan and Kyauktada Townships in Yangon to the Yangon Region Government in mid-January 2017.
“We shall complete our report by mid-January. This is a pilot project in this regard in Kyauktada and Pabedan townships. We shall include our recommendations in this report for these two townships we may continue our investigation on these shops in remaining townships in Yangon Region,” Than Naing Oo said.
Than Naing Oo said that they found some foreigners had come on business and social visas and opened shops selling items at 5,000 kyats.
This investigation report will be finalised and completed during the adjournment of Yangon Region Legislative Assembly third session.
The legislators started their investigations on November 28 after there were suspicions that foreigners were working in Pabedan Township and were not compliant with regulations in accordance with visas issued to them. The report will be directly submitted to the Yangon Region Government, Labour and Immigration Minister Zaw Aye Maung.