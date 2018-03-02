Samsung scraps production plant in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 2 March 2018

Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima

Samsung Electronics has scrapped its plans to build a production base for smartphones or home appliances in Myanmar due to an unfavorable administrative environment as well as lingering political uncertainties, the Korean Times reported.

The world's leading smartphone manufacturer, which has three production facilities in Vietnam, has been considering building another plant in Myanmar to capitalize on the country's cheap labor and rising opportunities in Southeast Asia.

Samsung has "made a final decision" not to build a manufacturing plant in Myanmar after a recent visit to the Southeast Asian country,  the report quoted sources as saying.

It has been reviewing the investment as the Myanmar government continued to ask the firm to build production facilities there over the past few years, they said.

Samsung Electronics currently has one marketing branch in the country's capital, Yangon, which is operated under Thai Samsung Electronics.

