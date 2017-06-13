Singaporean bus manufacturer SC Auto to set-up S$30 million facility in Yangon

Singaporean bus manufacturer SC Auto is setting up a S$30 million facility in Yangon, Myanmar, in its first overseas venture after operating in Singapore for more than 20 years, todayonline reported on 12 June.
The 16,000 square metre facility, which also makes SC Auto the first foreign bus manufacturer in Myanmar, is scheduled to begin production in the fourth quarter of next year, the company said.
For its Myanmar operations, SC Auto aims to produce over 100 buses in its first year and double its revenue. With the added international operations, staff hires will increase to 600. SC Auto also plans to invest in robotic welding for the facility, yielding greater efficiency in the production process, according to a statement.