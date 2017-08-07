Thai commerce ministry takes delegation to Shan State

The Thai Commerce Ministry’s Department of Foreign Trade has taken a delegation of private business and public officials to Shan State to discuss the promotion of trade and investment between the two countries, Thailand’s the Nation newspaper reported on 7 August.
According to the report, the move is in line with Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn’s policy of further expanding business ties in the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam).
Among the delegates are representatives of the Bank of Thailand, Kasikornbank, Amata Corp, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce. The department’s director-general, Duangporn Rodphaya, said that Kasikorn bank was keen to explore the idea of opening a branch in the Shan state to cater to its expected increase in trade with Thailand.