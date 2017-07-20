Total in Talks with Myanmar to supply liquefied natural gas

Total SA is in talks with Myanmar to supply the country’s most populous city, Yangon, with liquefied natural gas, Bloomberg reported on 20 July.

The French energy giant may also build a power plant, according to Xavier Preel, general manager of Total E&P Myanmar. Total, which sold about 11 million tons of LNG last year, is seeking to expand its footprint in downstream activities like regasification terminals, pipelines and power plants to help create new gas demand as it refocuses away from oil.

Total, which has been operating in Myanmar since 1992, already produces gas from the Yadana field in the Andaman Sea off the country’s west coast that meets about half of its gas needs, according to the company’s website.

