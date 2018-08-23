Tourist arrival up by over 11,850 tourists

Tourist arrivals holding visa as of July 2018 is up by over 11,850 tourists compared to that of a similar period last year, according to the figures recently released by the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism, state media reported.
Myanmar hosted a total of 777,393 tourists from January to July, whereas last year tourist arrivals were registered at 765,543 during the same time. However, some tourists entering Myanmar with border pass are down by 49,739.
Over 1.97 million tourists entered Myanmar through border checkpoints in the first seven months of this year, while 2 million tourists entered Myanmar through border checkpoints during the same time last year.