Trade with China totalled US$4 billion (April to July)

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 17 September 2018

Villagers wheel the bicycles past the Chinese customs house at the China-Myanmar border town of Jiegao, in China's southwestern province of Yunnan. Photo: AFP

The value of Myanmar’s trade with China from April to July of the current mini-budget period totalled US$4 billion, including export worth $1.89 billion and import valued $2.14 billion, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce, state media reported.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s regional trade with ASEAN countries showed the highest growth, closely followed by its bilateral trade with China. The border trade with China performed better than trade via the sea.

Rice, various types of peas, sesame seeds, corn, fruits and vegetables, dried tea leaves, fishery products, rubber, minerals and animal products are exported to China, whereas machinery, plastic raw materials, consumer products and electronic tools flow into Myanmar.

