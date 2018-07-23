Trade deficit reaches $1.1 billion

On Monday, 23 July 2018

Myanmar’s overseas trade value for the current financial year topped US$10.165 billion, with a trade deficit of $1.1  billion, according to the Ministry of Commerce’s weekly statistical report issued this Friday, state media reported.

Between 1 April and 13 July this year, the country’s imports were $4.524 billion and exports were $5.641 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of over $1 billion. The current trade value included $2.285 billion from border trade and nearly $7.9 billion from non-border trade. Roughly, 80 per cent of the country’s international trade is conducted mainly through seaports.

The country’s marketable products, including agricultural, animal, minerals, marine and forest raw materials and manufactured goods are exported to foreign nations monthly, from both the cross-border  and the maritime routes the report said.

