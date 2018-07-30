Trade with Republic of Korea declines

Trade between Myanmar and the Republic of Korea (ROK), within the first two months of this financial year, reached US$109 million, which showed a slight decrease in value by over $11 million against last year, according to state media.

Myanmar’s imports outperformed exports in bilateral trade this year. The country exported local commodities worth $43.8 million and imported Korean products worth $65.5 million in April and May this year. At the same period last year, the Myanmar-South Korea trade was valued at $120.5 million, including $37.3 million in exports and $83.2 million in imports.

Compared with last year, this year saw a small increase in the value of exports by $6.23 million, while the bilateral import value decreased by $17.6 million.

This Week