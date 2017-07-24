Trade by sea tops US$6.8 billion in the current financial year

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 24 July 2017

A worker working on a cargo ship loading containers at Asia World port in Yangon. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

The value of trade between Myanmar and international countries by sea topped US$6.8 billion in the current financial year, and the figure was $1.3 billion more than that of last year, according to official statistics issued by the Ministry of Commerce, state media reported on 24 July.

Between April and mid-July of this year, the export value of external trade through sea routes was nearly $2.4 billion, while the import value amounted to $4.5 billion in total, with over $2 billion in trade deficit.

Myanmar predominantly exports agricultural products, livestock, fishery products, forest products, minerals, manufacturing and other products while capital goods, consumer goods and raw industrial products are imported into Myanmar, the report said. 

