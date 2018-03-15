Trade through Thai-Myanmar border gates increases

Trade through the Thai-Myanmar border gates from 1 April to 2 March of the current fiscal year (FY) was worth some US$1.33 billion, which is some $90 million more than the trade value achieved during the same period last FY, according to state media.
Of the seven Thai-Myanmar border gates, Myawady gate is the major trading point, but the value of trade at this gate decreased by $29 million compared with last FY. Similarly, Tachilek also showed a slight decline in trade.
The other five border gates recorded an increase in trading activity. Exports via the Kawthoung and Myeik checkpoints significantly surpassed imports. Border trade was worth $78 million at Tachilek, $816 million at Myawady, $179 million at Kawthoung , $242 at Myeik, $12.5 million at Hteekhee, $6.3 million at Mawtaung and $0.8 million at Maese.