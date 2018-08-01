Union Parliament confirms Central Bank Chairman nominated by President

By
Aung Myat Thu
On Wednesday, 1 August 2018

Union Parliament convened on July 31 and confirmed Central Bank Chairman Kyaw Kyaw Maung who was nominated by the President for continuation in this post without nay votes.

Union Parliament Chairman Mahn Win Khaing Than made the announcement saying, “I declare today that Parliament agrees to appoint Kyaw Kyaw Maung as the Chairman of the Central Bank as parliament did not receive any objection to the nomination.”

Kyaw Kyaw Maung is 79 now and served in the post for 10 years from 1997 to 2007 under the military regime.

