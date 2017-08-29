Vietjet launches new route between Yangon and Hanoi

Mizzima
Tuesday, 29 August 2017

Photo: Vietjet

Vietjet recently launched its newest international route connecting Hanoi (Vietnam) with Yangon (Myanmar). The ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Pham Binh Minh – Politburo Member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and high-ranking dignitaries from Vietnam and Myanmar, eTurboNews reported on 28 August.

The launch of the new route is timed perfectly to complement the booming travel market in both countries and is expected to boost tourism and business potential between the two countries, according to the report. The ceremony was on the agenda of the official visit of Nguyen Phu Trong, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee to Myanmar.

The Hanoi – Yangon route is operated on a daily basis with a flight time of 1 hour 55 minutes per leg. The flight departs for Yangon at 12.05pm and arrives at 1.30pm (local time). The return flight takes off at 2.30pm and arrives in Hanoi at 4.55pm (local time).

