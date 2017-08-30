Vietnam’s Viettel to launch 4G network in Myanmar

The Military-run telecom group, Viettel is expected to offer the world’s first 4G Only network in Myanmar in the first quarter of 2018, marking its first steps in the country, according to Vietnam.net.
The joint venture was granted a licence at the beginning of the year. However, Viettel has pursued the market since 2002.
The project has been given much attention as it has a total investment of around $1.5 billion, of which Viettel contributed 49 per cent. Its investment also accounts for 66 per cent of Vietnamese total capital in Myanmar and pushes Viet Nam from 10th to 7th position among 47 foreign investors in Myanmar and the second biggest investor from the ASEAN region, the report said.