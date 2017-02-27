Vietnamese IT company selected to modernise Myanmar’s public finance system

Vietnamese IT giant FPT Corporation has been selected by Myanmar to implement a 11.3 million USD project that is part of a programme to modernise the nation’s public finance system, Saigon gpdaily reported on 26 February.

FPT beat 12 competitors from China, India, Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar to win the biggest IT project of the Myanmar government thus far, the report said.

The project is also the biggest World Bank funded IT project in the country, according to FPT.

The project will be implemented by two FPT members, FPT Information System and FPT Myanmar.

