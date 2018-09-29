Visa restrictions relaxed for visitors from Japan, China and Hong Kong

With the aim of increasing tourism business in Myanmar, ordinary passport holders from Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Macao will have visa entry relaxed as 1 year of probation period from 1 October 2018 to 30 September, 2019, state media reported.

Travellers from Japan, South Korea and China’s Administrative Regions: Hong Kong, Macao will be allowed visa exemptions to enter and leave Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw international airports, Yangon international harbor, Tachilek, Hteekhee and Kawthoung international airport (Myanmar-Thailand), Tamu and Rechawdar international airport (Myanmar-India).

Tourists can visit with a only tourist visa and have a total of 30-day stay with visa exemption. Ordinary passport holders from China can enter Yangon, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw international airports with visa on arrival system and 30-day stay by paying US$50 visa on arrival fee.

