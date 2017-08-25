Women hold seminar for capacity building in economics

By
Zin Moe Wah
On Friday, 25 August 2017

An“Economic capacity building for Myanmar women” seminar was held at Yangon, Inya Lake Hotel, on August 24.

Participants focused on the role of women and the rights of women in conducting business for economic sector development in Myanmar.

The founder of Institute of Law, Gender and Politics, Dr. Nyo Nyo Thinn, discussed how women had full mental security, women could fully utilise their capacity in the economic development of Myanmar and the importance to create a secure environment for women.

Dr. Ei Thinzar Min Min Oo of ‘Pact Myanmar’ who organized this seminar said that women still had difficulties in inaccessing finance, lack of technology and limitations in policy and culture.

This seminar held with the objective of the economic capacity building for Myanmar women was attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians, CSOs among others totaling about 200 people.

