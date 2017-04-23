Woodside adds a fifth well in Myanmar drilling programme

By
Mizzima
On Sunday, 23 April 2017

Rakhine people collect oil from hand cooped oil well on the shore of Kyauk Phyu, Rakhine State, Myanmar. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA

Woodside Petroleum has added a fifth well to its Myanmar drilling programme, following successful results from the Thalin deepwater discovery, according to a report in OE Digital on April 20.

The Thalin-1B appraisal well, a re-entry and sidetrack of Thalin-1A, was “spudded” in late February. The sidetrack was successful and Thalin-1B acquired 99m (100% recovery) of core and wireline logs over the objective reservoir interval, Woodside confirmed in its Q1 2017 report.

Block AD-7 is in the Bay of Bengal, some 100km offshore of the west coast of Myanmar. Water depth at Thalin-1A is 836m, which is the northern part of the Rakhine Basin.

The oil and gas company also revealed it has made some progress in narrowing alternative ideas for the development of Browse basin offshore Western Australia, which does not seem to include a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) concept, according to the OE Digital report.

