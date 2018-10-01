Yangon allows 92 investment enterprises from 10 foreign countries

Myanmar's Yangon Region Investment Committee (YRIC) has permitted 92 investment enterprises from 10 foreign countries so far, Xinhua reported quoting the official Global New Light of Myanmar.
The enterprises are those from 10 foreign partner countries including China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.
A total of 129.13 million U.S. dollars from the permitted enterprises entered the manufacturing, hotel services and other services sectors, creating over 43,624 job opportunities in the Yangon region.