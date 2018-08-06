Yangon Stock Exchange sees highest trade in July

July saw the highest trade so far this year at the Yangon Stock Exchange or YSX, according to local media.
The value of traded stocks on the YSX last month hit a high of Ks1.23 billion, according to monthly trading data released online by YSX and reported by the Global New Light of Myanmar.
While this figure is the highest value so far this year, with trading volume of 286,328 shares, the value is lower than the figure for July 2017.
The YSX is growing. It currently has just five listed companies, namely First Myanmar Investment (FMI), Myanmar Thilawa SEZ Holdings (MTSH), Myanmar Citizens Bank (MCB), First Private Bank (FPB) and TMH Telecom Public Co. Ltd.
The exchange has been working to encourage more investors, including promotional events.