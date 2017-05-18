Yoma JCB holds official launch ceremony in Yangon

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Convenience Prosperity Company Limited (CPCL), held its official launch ceremony for its JCB heavy equipment products in Yangon on 17 May.
CPCL is the exclusive distributor for JCB construction equipment in Myanmar and started operations in January 2017. The official launch ceremony held at Pun Hlaing Estate was hosted by Yoma Strategic, together with the management of JCB UK and JCB India, and Director of UK International Trade and Investment Myanmar, Douglas Barnes. More than 300 guests attended the event including customers from the construction and material handling businesses and members of the press.
Melvyn Pun, CEO of Yoma Strategic, remarked, “We are proud to represent a leading construction equipment brand like JCB in Myanmar and are grateful to the JCB team for the huge support they have given us. With Myanmar’s ongoing need to build up and modernise its infrastructure, the future looks bright for construction equipment sales. CPCL has already built a good network in Myanmar for agricultural equipment and has a reputation for industry-leading service support to customers. We aim to offer the same level of service and expertise to our customers in the construction industry.”
Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO of JCB India Limited added, “As the construction industry expands to meet Myanmar's requirements for new and improved infrastructure, JCB has ambitious plans to continue to grow its market position in the country. Our partnership with Yoma Strategic marks an important step for this meaningful expansion. We are convinced that our products, which already have a worldwide reputation for innovation, durability and reliability, will suit the Myanmar market and meet the country’s requirements for future infrastructure projects."
CPCL’s newest business division, Yoma JCB is believed to be the first to introduce advanced telematics technology in Myanmar – LiveLink which helps customers to control and track their construction equipment machine 24/7. Yoma JCB currently has two branches located in Yangon and Mandalay. It expects to open nine additional branches across Myanmar over the next two years to grow the Yoma JCB distributorship brand and bring the JCB products and services closer to its customers.
Gerhard Hartzenberg, Yoma Strategic’s Head of Agriculture and Construction Equipment, commented, “CPCL aims to establish the JCB brand as the leading construction equipment brand of choice in Myanmar. We will operate close to our customers, understand and satisfy their needs, and bring in products that will add value to their businesses.”