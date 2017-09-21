Ajinomoto returns to Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 21 September 2017

Photo: ajinomoto.com

Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co has restarted sales of its namesake seasoning in Myanmar through a local subsidiary, aiming to cater to growing demand after suspending business in the country in 2000, Kyodo News Agency reported on 20 September.

The completion ceremony for a packaging plant of Myanmar Ajinomoto Foods Co was held on Tuesday in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone located on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital. The plant was built with investment of around US$10 million (330 million baht) and began full operation in August.

Under the approval of Myanmar's Food and Drug Administration, the 5,250-square-metre plant is importing the chief ingredient -- monosodium glutamate -- from Thailand and packaging it locally for sales of Aji-No-Moto "umami" seasoning, starting with the two cities of Yangon and Mandalay, the report said.

More Articles

Bangladesh to buy 100,000 tonnes of white rice from Myanmar
Myanmar Build & Decor 2017 to Impact Myanmar’s Construction Industry with Innovative Solutions
Myanmar-China summit held in Yangon as part of 24th WCEC
Euromoney Myanmar Global Investment Forum begins in Nay Pyi Taw
Unregulated and untaxed: Casino on Thai border Thrives
India dispatches First Diesel Consignment to Myanmar

Advertisements

This Week