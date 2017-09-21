Ajinomoto returns to Myanmar

Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co has restarted sales of its namesake seasoning in Myanmar through a local subsidiary, aiming to cater to growing demand after suspending business in the country in 2000, Kyodo News Agency reported on 20 September.
The completion ceremony for a packaging plant of Myanmar Ajinomoto Foods Co was held on Tuesday in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone located on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital. The plant was built with investment of around US$10 million (330 million baht) and began full operation in August.
Under the approval of Myanmar's Food and Drug Administration, the 5,250-square-metre plant is importing the chief ingredient -- monosodium glutamate -- from Thailand and packaging it locally for sales of Aji-No-Moto "umami" seasoning, starting with the two cities of Yangon and Mandalay, the report said.