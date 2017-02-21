India plans to sell refined crude oil products to Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: EPA

India plans to sell refined crude oil products to Myanmar as part of New Delhi's efforts to deepen ties with its eastern neighbour, which is expected to see strong demand for fuels as it builds new roads, factories, utilities and airports, the Times of India reported on 20 February.

Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan began a five-day trip to Myanmar on Monday, scouting for opportunities in oil exploration, refining and products retailing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to expand ties with the country's eastern neighbours including Myanmar to develop its landlocked northeastern states, the report said.

