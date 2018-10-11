Macao granted visa-free access to Myanmar

Passport holders of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) were granted visa-free access to Myanmar, Xinhua has reported.
Holders of the Macao SAR passport can enter Myanmar for tourism through Yangon International Airport, Mandalay International Airport, Nay Pyi Taw International Airport, Yangon international seaport, Myanmar-Thailand land border checkpoints and Myanmar-India land border checkpoints for a maximum stay of 30 days, the bureau said.
This new measure was put into use on a trial basis for one year starting from Oct. 1 this year.