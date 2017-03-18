Malaysian airline to fly Kuala Lumpur-Yangon this month

A Malaysia-based Malindo Air will start flying to Myanmar's commercial city of Yangon from Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur at the end of this month, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Thursday.
Malindo Air, a Malaysian budget airline, will fly between the two cities four times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The Malaysian airline will operate the new route with Boeing 737-800 ER available with 162 seats.
Malindo Air has, since 2013, operated domestic flights offering aviation services to commuters through 16 ATK 72-600 planes and 26 Boeing aircrafts in 15 countries.
Myanmar is the latest country to be included in its expansion services.
There is a total of 24 international airlines flying Myanmar with seven airlines operating domestically.
Courtesy of Global Times