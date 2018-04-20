Myanmar and Vietnam to deepen bilateral trade and investment

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and visiting State Counselor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi agreed on Thursday to further deepen bilateral trade and investment, Xinhua reported.
The two leaders vowed to further boost political and diplomatic collaboration via facilitating all-level visits and people-to-people exchange, the report said quoting the Vietnam News Agency.
They also pledged to extend collaboration in military medicine, search and rescue, sport exchange, and agreed to hold the deputy ministerial-level defense policy dialogue in 2018.