Trade with India reaches US$300 million

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 27 August 2018

Sprouts from mung beans. Photo: EPA

Sprouts from mung beans. Photo: EPA

Trade value between India and Myanmar was registered at US$300 million in first three months of six-month interim period prior to next fiscal year 2018-2019, state media reported quoting trade data from the Ministry of Commerce.

Import outdid export in bilateral trade with India, with imports worth $194 million and exports valued at $106 million.

Myanmar exports mung beans, pigeon peas, green grams, areca nuts, ginger, saffron, turmeric, bay leaves and other fruits and vegetables, fishery and forest products while pharmaceuticals, oil cakes, electronic products, motorbikes, steel and other construction materials are imported.

More Articles

Vice President U Myint Swe addresses the 19th regular meeting with entrepreneurs. Photo: MNA
Myanmar VP calls for export promotion, import regulation for trade balance
Tourists visit the Mingun Pahtodawgyi located in Sagaing, some 10 kilometers northwest of Mandalay, central Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Tourist arrival up by over 11,850 tourists
Tachilek. Photo: Panoramio
About 338,000 tourists visit Myanmar through Tachilek this year
Central Bank cannot control the money market
A general view of Yangon. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP
Central bank sets exchange rate of 1,460 kyats to 1 U.S. dollar
Import of consumer goods increases
....

Advertisements

This Week