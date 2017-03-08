‘Creating Inclusive Growth’ Forum held on the first day of Women’s Week-Myanmar

On the first day of ‘Women’s Week-Myanmar’ jointly organized by Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Yangon Region Government and Kanbawza Business Group, a ‘Creating Inclusive Growth’ Forum was held at Kempinski Hotel owned by Kanbawza Business Group and was attended by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who delivered the opening address.
In her address, Aung San Suu Kyi said, “It is very much important to show the whole world our women are brave and our women do not hesitate to take responsibility.”
Kanbawza Future Light Myanmar Foundation Chairman Nan Lai Kham said, “I believe Myanmar economic development and economic success by women will be achieved by nurturing the capacities of women and giving assistance for the technological development of women.”
After that, Union Minister of Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye and US Charge d’Affaires to Myanmar, Ms. Kristen F. Bauer delivered addresses at this function.
Kanbawza Future Light Myanmar Foundation led by Nan Lai Kham is carrying out charity works including providing corrective surgery for over 200 children with cleft lips and palates, airlifting over 4,300 stranded Myanmar nationals from Malaysia by chartered MAI commercial airline, digging bore wells in dry zones, digging wells and reservoirs in areas facing water shortage, donating woollen sweaters with caps in cold areas. The foundation has also donated over 114 billion kyats in different sectors of health, social, education, religion and prevention of natural disasters elsewhere in the country.
‘Women’s Week-Myanmar’ continues in Yangon from 7 to 12 March.