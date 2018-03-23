5th India Education fair Yangon opens

In order to facilitate a wider range of career assessment opportunities, the 5th India Education fair 2018 will again reach out to students of Myanmar on 23 and 24 March 2018, at Summit Parkview Hotel, Yangon. Organized by "SAPE Events & Media Pvt. Ltd." supported by the Embassy of India, Yangon, India-Myanmar Chamber of Commerce and 4R Consultancy Yangon which is bringing a delegation of Universities from India.The focus of the event will be to "invite students to study in India under various scholarships".
According to a press release, the fair will be inaugurated by Dr Pho Kaung, the Rector of the University of Yangon in the presence of Shri Tapas Kumar Gupta second secretary Education, Embassy of India, a representative from Indian Universities, staff members of Embassy of India and India-Myanmar Chamber of Commerce.
Apart from bringing students and the best educational institutions under one roof, the event also helps the aspirants and guardians have detailed discussions about the facilities and fee structures of Indian institutions along with expert guidance. It also facilitates an easy comparison to help in making informed decisions, best suited as per individual needs.
Education is an important area of cooperation between India and Myanmar. Both countries have a shared legacy of intellectual, cultural, religious and linguistic discourse dating back more than 2500 years. People to people contacts are at the core of this special relationship. In recent years, a number of steps have been taken to encourage deeper and meaningful interactions between the two peoples. Educational links between India and Myanmar occupy a special place in this framework of interactions.
SAPE is one of the leading event management and educational promotion organization of South East Asia, dedicated to serving the student community by providing them with easy access to education options and prospects almost at their doorsteps.The basic objective of SAPE is to reach out to the students in the cities where educational options are limited. With more than fourteen years of experience, SAPE Education Fair is now the most sought education fair in India and various other South Asian countries. The Education Fair has been extended to more than eighteen cities and has proudly held more than 200 education shows till now.The initiative has been appreciated by the exhibitors, and their continuous support has made it possible for us to explore a new market. Education Fair organised by SAPE is not just an Indian fair but also acclaimed in several South East Asian countries. They have been the first organiser of the educational fair in Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia and have enjoyed the status of First Mover Advantage, succeeding in proving beneficial for both the students and the institutes.
A good number of Myanmar students take admission in Indian universities every year for studies at different levels and in varied courses. The proximity, cultural linkages, and world-class Indian education at comparatively low costs have been a major attraction for Myanmar students. India also provides a large number of scholarships in various disciplines to further encourage and support Myanmar students in their quest for a better education. These scholarships are administered through the Embassy of India, in addition, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Scheme
This "India Education Fair, Myanmar" will help in apprising Myanmar Youth about the opportunities available in India as well as give Indian Universities and Education Institutions an idea about opportunities available in India.
Students can also gain information on education expenses that are a definite requirement to fund today’s growing expense in education. The students can also use this platform to avail scholarships and on the spot admissions.