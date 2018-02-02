China-aided pilot project for poverty reduction launched

A China-aided pilot project for poverty reduction was launched in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday, with a view to improving the infrastructure of villages and raising the level of public services and self-development capacity in Myanmar, Xinhua reported.
The three-year project, which was jointly launched by China's International Poverty Reduction Center (IPRCC) and Department of Rural Development under the Myanmar Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, is implemented by the International Poverty Reduction and Development Center of China's southern Yunnan province.
Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang told the launching ceremony that the two countries signed an implementation agreement of the project in November 2017, which will be implemented in two villages -- Min Pyin village in Lewe township and Aye Chan Thar village in Tetgone township in Nay Pyi Taw.