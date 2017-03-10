Convergences Forum comes to Yangon

For the first time since its creation, Convergences is going abroad with a Forum organised in Yangon, Myanmar on 10th March 2017, according to a press release.
This project originates from the participation of the French Embassy to Myanmar in the 9th edition of the Convergences World Forum in Paris in September 2016, where it co-organised a session on “The transition in Myanmar: Emerging new actors”. H.E. Olivier Richard, French Ambassador to Myanmar participated in this session, which was moderated by Charles Bonhomme, Head of the French Institute in Yangon.
Enthusiastic about the Forum, the Burmese delegation coming to Paris wished to organize a similar event in Myanmar. As a result, Convergences started working on organising this Myanmar Forum with the support of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the French Embassy to Myanmar.
This one-day meeting will gather 200 experts and professionals, representing the public, private, academic, NGO and civil society sectors and aim at addressing development challenges during four solutions-oriented workshops and a plenary session. In each session, a multi-stakeholder panel will debate together and with the audience around potential solutions to achieve a “Zero Exclusion, Zero Carbon, Zero Poverty” world together, in the Myanmar context.