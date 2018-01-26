Denmark to provide Ks12.5 billion to SMEs

Responsible Business Fund (RBF) from Denmark will provide Ks12.5 billion for nearly 500 local SMEs, state media reported on 26 January.
Concering this contribution plan, Mr Peter Lysholt Hansen, Denmark Ambassador to Myanmar and Daw Aye Aye Win, Director General of Department of Small and Medium Enterprises Development under the Directorate of Industrial Supervision and Inspection (DISI) of Ministry of industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Center of Excellence, Department of SME Development.
RBF will contribute 65 to 80 percent of costs to carry out energy efficiency, water efficiency, waste treatment and recycling, occupational safety and Health (osH), Food safety, managerial and supervision skills and practical and technical skills for local SME’s.