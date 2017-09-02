First Hilton Graduates in Myanmar to Enter Workforce

Twenty-eight graduates of the Hilton Vocational Training Center have officially entered the workforce in Myanmar after having completed two years of diploma study in hospitality management. The graduates are now fulltime employees at Hilton properties in Myanmar.
Established in Nay Pyi Taw in September 2015, the Hilton Vocational Training Center was launched by Hilton and Eden Group Company Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism.
“The Hilton Vocational Training Center underscores our larger commitment to empowering youth through meaningful employment across the world, and Myanmar is no exception. It is also our approach to meet the challenge of finding and developing skilled talent in our industry while building a pool of talent for our growing pipeline,” William Costley, vice president, operations, South East Asia & India, Hilton.
The Hilton Vocational Training Center offers diplomas in front office operations, housekeeping,food and beverage service, culinary and pastry in curricula that spans over 24 months.
Training at the center is provided by qualified Hilton management and the students benefit from a comprehensive combination of vocational training, on-the-job learning framework, as well as global resources for continuous learning.
Commenting on the graduation, Eden Group Chairman U Chit Khine, said, “I am happy that we are contributing to the development of Myanmar youth and confident that the Hilton Vocational Training Center graduates are among the best in the country, given the world-class and hands-on training they have received. They can contribute to the future growth of the travel and hospitality industry in Myanmar.”
Union Minister of Hotels and Tourism U Ohn Maung said, “Data from the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism shows a 23 percent increase from April to July 2017, compared to the same period last year, bringing the total number of visitors to 1.06 million over the first four months of the current Myanmar fiscal year. The momentum is there, but all of us in the hospitality industry need to do our part to enhance visitor experience. Raising hospitality standards by having skilled talent is one of the critical priorities in the Myanmar Tourism Master Plan, along with physical and institutional infrastructure.”
Among the first batch of Hilton Vocational Training Centre graduates is Zaw Htet Thu from the culinary department, who won a bronze medal at the prestigious Myanmar Culinary Arts Competition in Yangon in June this year.
Zaw Htet Thu said, “We’ve gained a lot of experience and knowledge from the training, both theoretical and practical. There were times when we had to handle big functions or events with up to 500 guests, which was a great learning experience. My dream is to be an executive chef one day.”
“News of my daughter’s graduation makes me very glad. I am very thankful that she has received a good education and is stepping into a better future,” added Daw Aye Aye, mother of Ya Ti Pwint Oo from the culinary department.
As Hilton Team Members, the graduates will continue to benefit from the extensive resources available within the organization, which includes more than 2,500 online courses at Hilton University, regular learning and development programs conducted in-house and access to Hilton global sales and marketing teams for support and guidance.
Coinciding with the inaugural commencement ceremony, the Hilton Vocational Training Center has announced the second cohort of 40 incoming students. All trainees will be provided with boarding, full meals, medical care, recreation facilities and stipend.
Hilton has been in Myanmar since June 2014, following a landmark deal with Eden Group Company Limited to open five of their properties in key destinations within Myanmar. Two hotels, Hilton Nay Pyi Taw and Hilton Ngapali Resort & Spa, have opened since. Hilton Mandalay is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2017, followed by properties in Inle Lake and Bagan in the next two years. With 375 hotels in the pipeline, Hilton is one of the fastest-growing global hospitality companies in Asia Pacific.