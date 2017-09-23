French aid to improve water supplies

The French Development Agency (AFD) and the Yangon City Development Committee (YCDC) signed on September 22 a €1,25 million grant agreement that aims at financing the improvement of water service management in Tarmwe Township in Yangon.
The project seeks to implement a technical and commercial management model for the municipality’s water service in the pilot district of Tarmwe in order to address the issue of “non-revenue water” that refers to water that is lost before reaching the customer (physical losses) or unaccounted for (commercial losses).
The project has three components: firstly, equipping the pilot district with the necessary measurement tools for water service management; secondly, strengthening the district water service capacities; and thirdly, providing management tools that allow the replication of such model in other districts of the city. Yangon City Development Committee will implement the project with the support of a technical operator to be selected through a tendering procedure.
The grant agreement was signed at the Yangon City Hall by Maung Maung Soe, Mayor of Yangon, Mr. Olivier Richard, the French ambassador to Myanmar and Mrs Ariane Ducreux, AFD regional director for Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.