Hong Kong Special Administrative Region launches scholarship program

The Education Bureau of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced Friday the launch of a Belt and Road Scholarship for students from Myanmar, Xinhua reported.
The scholarship was launched with a view to attracting outstanding students from Myanmar to pursue undergraduate studies in Hong Kong from the 2019/2020 academic year, according to the Education Bureau.
Under the scholarship scheme, up to 10 scholarships will be offered annually to students from Myanmar who are enrolled in first-year undergraduate programs of publicly funded institutions in Hong Kong. All awardees will receive scholarships to cover the full tuition fees of relevant programs annually.