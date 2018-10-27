Hong Kong Special Administrative Region launches scholarship program

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 27 October 2018

An overview of Hong Kong skyscrapers, China. Photo: EPA

The Education Bureau of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced Friday the launch of a Belt and Road Scholarship for students from Myanmar, Xinhua reported.

The scholarship was launched with a view to attracting outstanding students from Myanmar to pursue undergraduate studies in Hong Kong from the 2019/2020 academic year, according to the Education Bureau.

Under the scholarship scheme, up to 10 scholarships will be offered annually to students from Myanmar who are enrolled in first-year undergraduate programs of publicly funded institutions in Hong Kong. All awardees will receive scholarships to cover the full tuition fees of relevant programs annually.

More Articles

Myanmar draws up agricultural development master plan for Yangon region
SLP Environmental to extend services in Myanmar
Israeli MASHAV Consultant visits Southern Shan State
MoU signed on cooperation for economic and living standards development in Sagaing
Work of ICRC very beneficial to Rakhine State, says State Counsellor
Addressing challenges of urban local governance in Myanmar
....

Advertisements

This Week